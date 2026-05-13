Bayley, Penta And Grayson Waller Announced For WWE NXT Live Events

Several WWE main roster names are set to appear at upcoming NXT live events this weekend.

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Bayley, Penta, and Grayson Waller will all be part of the brand’s house show loop across multiple cities.

The scheduled events include:

• May 15 in Buffalo

• May 16 in Canton

• May 17 in Johnstown

Penta heads into the weekend as WWE’s reigning Intercontinental Champion and has remained heavily featured on Raw since WrestleMania. His current rivalry with recent NXT call-up Ethan Page is expected to continue, with the two already set to clash at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special later this month.

Bayley, meanwhile, has largely stayed away from weekly main roster storylines following WrestleMania. However, she did make a recent appearance for AAA television, teaming with La Catalina and Lola Vice in a segment involving Las Toxicas. Bayley remains one of the most recognisable names to come through WWE’s NXT system.

As for Grayson Waller, his direction on WWE programming has become less clear following the reported departure of The New Day earlier this month. Prior to that development, Waller had been showing frustration over Kofi Kingston taking on a mentor-like role with Je'Von Evans, teasing possible tension within the group.