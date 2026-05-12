WWE Raw Netflix Numbers Drop Again Following WrestleMania Surge

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix saw another drop in both global viewers and hours watched following the huge numbers generated by the post WrestleMania 42 edition.

Netflix released the updated figures on Tuesday, revealing that the May 4 episode of Raw pulled in 2.7 million global views alongside 4.6 million hours viewed worldwide. The show served as WWE’s final stop before Backlash and was headlined by Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu.

Compared to the previous week, the broadcast declined by 100,000 viewers globally. The total also marks Raw’s lowest global viewership figure since the February 16 episode. Meanwhile, the 4.6 million hours viewed was the weakest performance for the show since January 19. Netflix did not release rankings for the January 26 episode because the show failed to place in the global top ten.

Despite the decrease, Raw still finished seventh overall worldwide for the week. The show narrowly missed sixth place by roughly 400,000 views and sat only 200,000 ahead of the title ranked behind it. Raw also landed inside the top ten in 21 different countries and ranked eighth overall in the United States.

One factor that may have contributed to the lower total was the shorter runtime. Netflix listed the episode at just one hour and 36 minutes, noticeably shorter than recent editions of the show.

Leading Netflix globally for the week was the action thriller Man on Fire, which generated 12.6 million views and 70.2 million hours watched.