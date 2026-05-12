London Mayor’s Office Clarifies WWE WrestleMania 2028 Situation

WWE’s hopes of bringing WrestleMania to London in 2028 may not be as far along as many fans believed.

Following years of speculation sparked by John Cena publicly calling for WrestleMania in the UK during Money in the Bank 2023, the office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan has now clarified that there are currently no active negotiations in place for the event.

Speaking to POST Wrestling via email, Tom Degun from the Mayor of London’s Press Office stated:

“There are general discussions with WWE, but at present no specific discussions around bringing the 2028 WrestleMania to London.”

Degun added that Khan remains interested in attracting more major sporting events to the city, including WWE’s biggest shows, and that conversations regarding future opportunities are ongoing. However, he stressed that a formal bid for WrestleMania 2028 is not currently being pursued.

That update contrasts with the situation in Nashville, which appears to be much further along in discussions with WWE regarding WrestleMania 44. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. previously confirmed it has been working with WWE on securing a future WrestleMania date after being asked directly about 2028 plans.

Speculation surrounding the 2028 event intensified after Nick Khan reportedly teased staff during a company-wide TKO meeting by saying they should wait until they hear where WrestleMania 2028 will take place, leading many to believe WWE was targeting a major international destination.

Ireland has also emerged as a possible long-term option after Kilkenny councillor Maurice Shortall encouraged the Irish government to explore a bid for WrestleMania. While the proposal generated headlines, reports have indicated there are still major financial and logistical obstacles involved in making that vision a reality.

London previously appeared to be a serious contender after Khan met with Nick Khan and Paul Levesque in 2024 to discuss the possibility of hosting WrestleMania in the city.

Before any decision on 2028 is made, WWE is already set to break new ground internationally, as WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking the first WrestleMania held outside the United States or Canada.