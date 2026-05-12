Sting’s Son Garrett Borden Set For Pro Wrestling Debut This Weekend

Both of Sting’s sons are officially stepping into the wrestling business, as Garrett Borden is now preparing for his first-ever match inside the ring this weekend.

Rhodes Wrestling Association has confirmed that Garrett Borden, the oldest son of wrestling icon Steve Borden, will make his professional wrestling debut at the RWA Final Reckoning event on Sunday, May 17, in Leander, Texas. Garrett is scheduled to face Brandon Barretta in his debut bout for the promotion, which is operated by Dustin Rhodes through the Rhodes Wrestling Association and Rhodes Wrestling Academy.

The promotion hyped the matchup by announcing:

“The son of the legendary Stinger makes his in-ring debut at Final Reckoning. Standing in his way is up and coming midwest native Brandon Barretta. Brandon is looking to rain on the parade of Garrett Borden and make his mark in RWA.”

Garrett follows in the footsteps of his younger brother Steven Borden, who has already started gaining experience on the independent wrestling scene while also appearing in dark matches for All Elite Wrestling. Neither brother originally planned on entering the wrestling industry, but interest reportedly grew during Sting’s retirement run in AEW.

Garrett’s wife, Katelyn Borden, also has ties to the wrestling world. Alongside her community outreach role with AEW, she has trained at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy under the ring name Jael. Her in-ring career has been on pause since 2025 following the birth of the couple’s son, Bronson.