Jacob Fatu Destroys Roman Reigns And The Usos In Wild Raw Ending

Roman Reigns may have won the battle at Backlash, but Jacob Fatu made it clear on Raw that the war is far from finished.

Monday’s episode of Raw in Knoxville, Tennessee featured a heavily promoted segment where Fatu was expected to acknowledge Reigns following their clash at Backlash. Instead, the night ended in complete chaos as Fatu unleashed another brutal assault on the Tribal Chief and anyone who stood in his way.

As Reigns made his entrance late in the broadcast, Fatu stormed toward the ring and immediately shut down the idea of showing respect. He warned Reigns that if he wanted acknowledgment, he would have to fight for it. Jey Uso attempted to calm the situation down backstage but was quickly taken out near the Gorilla position. Jimmy Uso tried to intervene moments later and suffered the same fate in the entrance area.

Once Fatu reached the ring, Reigns wasted no time attacking him. The two traded heavy shots before Fatu attempted a dive to the outside, only for Reigns to stop him with a Superman Punch. Reigns then grabbed a steel chair and repeatedly demanded that Fatu acknowledge him while continuing the assault.

The momentum shifted again when Reigns charged for a spear, but Fatu countered with a superkick followed by the devastating Tongan Death Grip. Reigns rolled out of the ring, though Fatu stayed on the attack with a massive suicide dive to the floor.

The destruction escalated from there. Fatu powerbombed Reigns through the announce table before locking in the Tongan Death Grip once more as officials desperately tried to separate the two men. Just when it appeared the show was ending, Fatu turned back toward the ring area and crashed into Reigns and The Usos, driving all three through the barricade to stand tall as Raw went off the air.

Their rivalry already exploded at Backlash over the weekend, where Reigns escaped with a controversial victory after using an exposed turnbuckle to steal the win. Even after the match ended, Fatu snapped, attacking officials and choking out Reigns with the Tongan Death Grip while holding the World Heavyweight Championship above his head.

Reigns later told Cathy Kelley during the Backlash post show that it would be Fatu’s “last night in the company,” but based on Raw’s ending, Fatu clearly has no intention of backing down anytime soon.