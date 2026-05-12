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Angel Garza’s Cryptic WWE Message Sparks Concern After Raw Defeat

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 12, 2026
Angel Garza’s Cryptic WWE Message Sparks Concern After Raw Defeat

Things may not be looking good for Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo following their latest WWE appearance.

Los Garza made a rare appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, despite officially being part of the SmackDown roster. The duo stepped into a two on one handicap match against Oba Femi and were quickly overwhelmed, with the powerhouse making short work of both men in dominant fashion. It marked the first Raw match for either Garza or Carrillo since competing in a battle royal back in 2023.

Not long after the show went off the air, Garza shared a message on social media that immediately caught fans’ attention.

“Thank you to everyone who never jumped off the ship and kept supporting the Garza Legacy through it all.”

With WWE continuing to make roster cuts in recent weeks, the combination of the surprise appearance, decisive defeat, and Garza’s cryptic post has sparked concern among fans about the future of Los Garza in the company.

Both Garza and Carrillo originally arrived on WWE’s main roster as singles competitors in 2019 before eventually being paired together as a tag team in 2021. Garza previously competed at WrestleMania 36, teaming with Austin Theory in a losing effort against The Street Profits.

Outside WWE, the pair captured the AAA World Tag Team Championships at Triplemanía last June before dropping the titles to Psycho Clown and Pagano two months later. Despite remaining active on SmackDown, Main Event, and WWE live events, success has been hard to come by. Since last summer, the team has managed just one televised victory, with Berto defeating Apollo Crews on Main Event earlier this year.

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