Two Title Matches Official For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Two championship matches are now official for the upcoming edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The special event heads to Fort Wayne, Indiana on May 23, and Raw confirmed that both the World Tag Team Championship and Intercontinental Championship will be defended.

The Vision’s Austin Theory and Logan Paul are scheduled to put their World Tag Team Titles on the line against The Street Profits after tensions between the two teams escalated again on Raw. Montez Ford made it clear during the opening segment that The Street Profits are focused on taking the gold.

Things later broke down into a six man tag team match after Joe Hendry interrupted with another performance of his “Fire Logan Paul” song. Hendry teamed with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to face Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. The match ended after Seth Rollins stormed the ring and attacked Breakker, creating an opening for Dawkins to catch Theory with a schoolboy pin for the win.

Another title bout was confirmed later in the night when Penta confronted Ethan Page over his recent comments. Penta told Page that if he wanted an Intercontinental Championship opportunity, he should say it directly to him.

Page reminded Penta that he pinned him last week and claimed that earned him a shot at the title. While Penta offered to defend the championship immediately, Page declined and instead challenged him to a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Penta accepted the challenge and warned that he was prepared for a fight.

Currently announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23:

• Penta vs. Ethan Page for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

• The Vision vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship