Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Set For First Major Appearance Since WWE Exit

Former WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are stepping into a new chapter following their departures from the company, with the duo now set to appear at GalaxyCon later this month under different names.

GalaxyCon confirmed that Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah and Austin Creed will be appearing at the Oklahoma City event for autograph signings and photo opportunities. The convention runs from May 22 through May 24 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, although the pair are currently only scheduled for Saturday and Sunday appearances.

The former New Day members were part of WWE’s post WrestleMania roster cuts earlier this year. Shortly after the news broke, Kofi appeared to address reports that both men had been asked to accept reduced contracts before deciding to move on from the company.

“Do not ever compromise or accept less than your due when it comes to your worth,” Kofi previously stated.

Because Kofi Kingston’s real name is Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah, he is able to continue using the Kofi name outside WWE. Meanwhile, Austin Watson has returned to using the Austin Creed name, which wrestling fans will also recognize from his pre WWE career and his work connected to the UpUpDownDown gaming brand.

The future of UpUpDownDown remains uncertain. Although Watson launched the gaming channel and became synonymous with it, reports surfaced in 2021 claiming ownership had been transferred to WWE.

The Oklahoma City GalaxyCon event will also feature other wrestling personalities, including Gangrel, who is advertised for all three days of the convention. Admission tickets are available now, while autograph and photo opportunities are sold separately.