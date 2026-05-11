Cody Rhodes Explains Meaning Behind Triforce Logo On His Wrestling Boots

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about the meaning behind the Triforce logo he once wore on his wrestling boots, revealing it was inspired by Nintendo’s iconic The Legend of Zelda series.

Speaking with Kit Wilson on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Rhodes explained that the symbol’s themes of power, courage, and wisdom resonated deeply with him both personally and professionally.

“I thought the principles of the Triforce, which are power, courage, and wisdom,” Rhodes said.

He went on to break down how the trio of characters represent those ideas within the Zelda universe.

“And for those who don’t know, Princess Zelda is the wise one, obviously Link is the one who’s got the courage, and power is Ganon. They make up the three parts of the Triforce. That’s the whole deal.”

Rhodes said he connected with the symbolism because of how it reflected the mindset needed in wrestling and sports entertainment.

“And I just liked the idea of thinking and leaning toward your own wisdom, or what you’ve learned, and applying it, of being ambitious and wanting to seek or be powerful, if you can, in a world that’s competitive, of sports and sports entertainment, and then having the courage to do it.”

He also referenced the physical risks wrestlers take in pursuit of success.

“Here you are, you’re taking a dive, you bust your elbow, you’re gonna decide to take the dive the next night, and you bust your elbow even further. I thought it was just applicable.”

However, the tribute eventually caught the attention of Nintendo. Rhodes revealed the gaming giant sent him a cease and desist notice over the design, though he noted the situation was handled respectfully.

“I also got a cease and desist from Nintendo.

It was very kind. They weren’t coming after anybody. I’m not the first guy to have the Triforce.”