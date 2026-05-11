John Cena Classic Still Being Developed Behind The Scenes In WWE

John Cena revealed a major new concept during the 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event, officially announcing the launch of the “John Cena Classic.” Billed as a showcase featuring “the best of today vs. the best of tomorrow,” the project is set to introduce both a brand new event and a new championship, with fans expected to play a direct role in deciding the winner through a voting system.

More details have now surfaced regarding the status of the concept. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline.com, WWE is still actively developing the idea behind the scenes and many key aspects have yet to be finalized.

“Regarding the details of the John Cena Invitational, we were just told today that this is a work in progress. They wanted to make the announcement but as far as what it is, that is not decided so any speculation of tournament vs. individual matches or how the champions will be set up is just speculation.”

While fans continue to speculate about how the event could work, Cena himself addressed concerns online about the possibility of the concept not landing with audiences. Posting on Twitter/X, Cena admitted the project may not be flawless but emphasized that it reflects who he is personally.

Cena wrote that the event “may not be perfect by any means yet it’s authentically me (I am not perfect either) and reflects my values and beliefs.”

At this stage, WWE has yet to confirm exactly when the John Cena Classic will debut or what format the competition and championship will ultimately take.