AEW Files Lawsuit Against TrillerTV Over Nearly $5 Million In Alleged Unpaid Revenue

AEW has officially taken legal action against TrillerTV and parent company Triller Group Inc., claiming the platform failed to pay nearly $5 million tied to pay-per-view sales and the now-defunct AEW Plus subscription service.

The lawsuit was filed on April 29 in Florida’s Duval County Court. According to AEW, revenue generated from AEW programming on TrillerTV was allegedly diverted to fund other projects, including a struggling social media venture, instead of being paid to the wrestling company.

AEW’s legal filing stated:

“Triller Group Inc.’s strategy of robbing revenues generated by TrillerTV’s distribution of AEW content to cover other of Defendants’ operating expenses, much of which was spent on the social media platform endeavor, negatively impacted its relationship with and payments owed to AEW.”

The lawsuit also outlined the financial terms of the partnership. AEW reportedly earned 75 percent of domestic PPV revenue and 65 percent internationally under a revised 2019 agreement. Earlier AEW events had originally been split evenly. AEW Plus revenue was divided 60/40 in AEW’s favor.

Court documents state AEW content made up roughly 24 percent of all Triller Group revenue during 2024.

AEW claims Triller owes $4,988,989.13, with the contract including a two percent monthly interest clause on overdue payments. The company says payment demands were sent in January and March 2025 before legal action was taken.

The situation became even more complicated after TrillerTV itself reportedly sued its own parent company earlier this year. In that separate filing, Flipps Media Inc., the company behind TrillerTV, claimed it was insolvent and unable to pay debts. The filing also stated the company lacked a functioning board of directors, preventing it from filing for bankruptcy protection.

TrillerTV, formerly known as FITE, was purchased by Triller in 2021 before later becoming part of AGBA following a merger in 2024. The company has also faced Nasdaq delisting issues in recent months, with shares reportedly trading around 25 cents this week.

Meanwhile, AEW moved forward with its own streaming plans earlier this year, launching MyAEW alongside Kiswe in March 2026, effectively replacing AEW Plus after nearly seven years on TrillerTV.