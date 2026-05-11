Brock Lesnar Still Listed Internally As Active WWE Performer

Brock Lesnar’s WWE status has become a major talking point following his apparent retirement angle at WrestleMania 42.

After losing to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, Lesnar appeared to walk away from WWE competition by leaving his gloves and boots in the ring. The moment immediately fueled speculation that “The Beast Incarnate” had officially ended his in ring career.

More questions surfaced recently when Lesnar was quietly shifted to the alumni section of WWE’s official website. That move led many fans to wonder whether the former WWE Champion had actually retired or parted ways with the company altogether.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Lesnar is still internally listed as an active WWE performer. The report added that he is currently viewed as a “free agent” because he has not been assigned to either Raw or SmackDown.

What remains unclear, however, is why Lesnar has not been placed on WWE’s official free agent page alongside names such as AJ Lee, Paige, Omos, and others. Instead, he continues to appear under the alumni category, which is generally reserved for former talent no longer actively associated with the roster.

Further insight into the situation was previously shared by Dave Meltzer in the April 27 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer stated that WWE sources advised media members to view Lesnar’s retirement tease as part of a storyline rather than a legitimate farewell.

“Most in the company believed that was not his retirement and nobody would confirm that it was a true retirement. We were outright told to treat it as an angle including from the same person who warned us to treat the first Seth Rollins injury as an angle. Lesnar’s stuff by design is almost always kept secretive, Lesnar was very convincing and the situation came across so big that it would almost be a letdown for him to retire again. Most had expected his retirement at SummerSlam, since it is in Minneapolis this year.”

With SummerSlam set to take place in Minneapolis later this year, speculation continues that WWE may still have major plans involving Lesnar before any official retirement announcement becomes reality.