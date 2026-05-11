Ireland’s WWE WrestleMania Dream Viewed As Long Term WWE Project

Efforts to bring WrestleMania to Ireland are reportedly being viewed as part of a long term vision rather than an immediate possibility.

According to a recent update from Fightful Select, people connected to the proposed idea believe hosting WWE’s biggest annual event in Ireland could eventually become a reality, particularly if the Irish government continues positioning the country as a destination for major international sporting events.

The discussion gained traction after Kilkenny Councillor Maurice Shortall recently stated that Ireland would be in a strong position to submit a serious bid to host WrestleMania in the future.

Fightful’s report noted that financial considerations could become one of the biggest hurdles. Las Vegas reportedly paid a $6 million site fee to secure WrestleMania 42, and sources within the Irish wrestling community reportedly believe matching that type of figure may prove difficult. The report also stated that a WrestleMania event in Ireland could potentially generate close to €300 million for the national economy.

If the event were to happen, Croke Park in Dublin is said to be the leading candidate to host the show. The stadium can accommodate more than 80,000 fans, making it one of the few venues in the region capable of handling an event on WrestleMania’s scale. However, concerns remain about the lack of a roof on the venue, with Ireland’s unpredictable weather reportedly viewed as a possible issue.

People involved with the project also reportedly dismissed worries over potential backlash from local residents near Croke Park. Similar concerns were raised ahead of the NFL holding a game at the stadium last September.

Recent WrestleMania host city deals were also highlighted in the report. In addition to paying a $6 million site fee for WrestleMania 42, Las Vegas reportedly paid $5 million to host WrestleMania in 2025. Nevada tax incentives reportedly increased those totals to $10.3 million for 2026 and $9.2 million for 2025.

Meanwhile, Nashville has reportedly submitted a $3.5 million bid along with additional tax incentives in an effort to host WrestleMania 44 in 2028.