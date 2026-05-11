Kevin Nash Blasts TKO For WWE Creative Interference

Kevin Nash has shared strong thoughts on TKO’s reported involvement in WWE creative, questioning why executives would interfere when Triple H is already leading the company’s direction.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Kliq THIS podcast, Nash praised Paul “Triple H” Levesque for steering WWE into what he described as a successful new era, especially following the company’s move to Netflix. However, Nash argued that higher ups within TKO have started inserting themselves into creative matters despite lacking wrestling experience.

“Levesque takes over and everybody loves the direction that this Levesque guy is carrying the new flagship WWE program into the Netflix era. And then lo and behold, like every other business on earth, the fcking guys above him that don’t have a fcking clue besides get paid more, higher up on the food chain decide to start sticking their d*cks where they don’t need to. ‘We’re going to throw this guy in. Let’s put this guy in. How about him in the main event? What if we throw this guy in? Why would we throw that guy in?’ We got a $500 million deal that this guy is locked into. While we’re at it, let’s make the arena look like a NASCAR.’”

Nash continued by making it clear that his criticism was not aimed at Triple H himself, instead insisting that the longtime WWE executive still understands the business better than those attempting to influence the product from above.

“It doesn’t take anything away from Paul Levesque, because Paul Levesque still knows what the fck he’s doing. If anybody out there seems to be, maybe thinks this might apply to them, how about leaving the fcking company alone? Get your f*cking noses out of creative.”

Triple H officially took over WWE creative duties in 2022 following Vince McMahon’s departure at the time. Since then, WWE’s presentation and storytelling direction have undergone major changes.

Earlier this year, TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro publicly stated that TKO maintains full oversight of WWE creative. In recent months, several WWE storylines and booking decisions have drawn criticism from portions of the fanbase as well as wrestling veterans, leading to ongoing debate over how much influence corporate executives should have over the product.