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WWE Files Trademark For Potential New Video Game Project

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 11, 2026
WWE Files Trademark For Potential New Video Game Project

WWE has filed a new trademark connected to what appears to be another gaming project.

A trademark filing for “WWE Superstar Scramble” was officially submitted on May 10. The filing strongly points toward a potential WWE video game, although the company has yet to reveal any official details about what the project may involve.

The trademark description covers a wide range of gaming related products and services, including video game tapes, computer game discs, cartridges, CD ROMs, gaming software, online video games, wireless device games, and interactive multimedia gaming programs. The filing also references coin operated amusement machines and games designed for televisions and global computer networks.

The extensive wording in the filing suggests WWE is securing rights across multiple gaming platforms and formats, though no announcement has been made regarding a release date, developer, or gameplay concept tied to WWE Superstar Scramble.

The filing arrives not long after the launch of WWE 2K26, which was released worldwide on March 13 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam for PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. The latest installment features more than 400 playable characters across the roster and legends lineup.

CM Punk was selected as the cover star for the standard edition of WWE 2K26 following his return to WWE and renewed popularity with fans.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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