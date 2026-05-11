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WWE Raw Set For Major Backlash Fallout Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 11, 2026
WWE Raw Set For Major Backlash Fallout Tonight

WWE Raw heads to Knoxville, Tennessee tonight with the fallout from Backlash set to shape the entire show. Several major appearances and matches have already been announced, including a huge segment involving Roman Reigns after his successful World Heavyweight Championship defense on Saturday night.

One of the featured attractions on tonight’s broadcast will see Oba Femi continue issuing his Open Challenge, while a six man tag team match has also been confirmed featuring The Street Profits teaming with Joe Hendry against Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige are also scheduled to appear live, while both CM Punk and Seth Rollins are advertised for the episode.

WWE Raw Matches And Segments For Tonight

• Roman Reigns will hold an Acknowledgment Ceremony after forcing Jacob Fatu to fall short at Backlash in their World Heavyweight Championship clash

• Oba Femi Open Challenge

• The Street Profits & Joe Hendry vs Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Austin Theory

• WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella & Paige appear live

• CM Punk appears

• Seth Rollins appears


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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