WWE Raw Set For Major Backlash Fallout Tonight

WWE Raw heads to Knoxville, Tennessee tonight with the fallout from Backlash set to shape the entire show. Several major appearances and matches have already been announced, including a huge segment involving Roman Reigns after his successful World Heavyweight Championship defense on Saturday night.
One of the featured attractions on tonight’s broadcast will see Oba Femi continue issuing his Open Challenge, while a six man tag team match has also been confirmed featuring The Street Profits teaming with Joe Hendry against Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory.
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige are also scheduled to appear live, while both CM Punk and Seth Rollins are advertised for the episode.
WWE Raw Matches And Segments For Tonight
• Roman Reigns will hold an Acknowledgment Ceremony after forcing Jacob Fatu to fall short at Backlash in their World Heavyweight Championship clash
• Oba Femi Open Challenge
• The Street Profits & Joe Hendry vs Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Austin Theory
• WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella & Paige appear live
• CM Punk appears
• Seth Rollins appears
WWE has announced 16 new dates for #WWERaw and #SmackDown this summer!, WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2026
Tickets for each Live Event will go on sale Friday, May 15, at 10am local time. Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 14, at 10am local.
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Knoxville, Tennessee
May. 11th 2026
Asheville, North Carolina
May. 13th 2026
Greensboro, North Carolina
May. 18th 2026
Portland, Maine
May. 20th 2026
Portland, Maine
May. 20th 2026