WWE Fans Accuse New Danhausen Shirt Design Of Using AI Art

WWE’s newest Danhausen merchandise release is already causing debate online, with some fans accusing the design of being generated through artificial intelligence.

A fresh shirt featuring the “Very Nice, Very Evil” star recently dropped on WWE Shop, but discussion quickly shifted away from the wrestler himself and toward the artwork used on the tee.

At this stage, there is no confirmation that AI was used in the creation of the design. However, several fans on X have pointed to what they believe are common signs associated with AI generated imagery. Among the complaints being shared online are claims about unusual hand details in the artwork, along with what some users described as a familiar “AI filter” appearance.

One fan specifically highlighted Danhausen’s left hand in the image, arguing that “no thumb extends like that,” while others compared the art style to the wave of AI generated Studio Ghibli inspired images that circulated online last year.

Why Fans Are Calling Out Danhausen

Although there is no indication Danhausen personally created the artwork, some of the backlash appears tied to comments he previously made regarding artificial intelligence and art.

Back in March 2025, Danhausen openly criticized AI generated artwork on social media, posting:

“Hello, AI still f*cking sucks and you shouldn’t use it for art! Thank you goodbye.”

That earlier stance has now resurfaced as fans debate the legitimacy of the new shirt design. Some users have even claimed they ran the image through AI detection software, though those tools are far from definitive and should not be treated as proof either way.

As of now, neither WWE nor Danhausen have addressed the speculation surrounding the shirt.