Jim Ross Explains Why WWE Five Year Deals Aren’t Truly Guaranteed

Former WWE commentator and current occasional AEW broadcaster Jim Ross has shared his thoughts on the latest round of WWE roster cuts that followed WrestleMania 42, explaining that so called “five year deals” rarely guarantee talent employment for the full length of the contract.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross explained that most released talent are likely receiving a 90 day payout before becoming free agents.

“I think probably most of them [the recently released talent] probably got a 90 day out, meaning they get paid for 90 days and they’re free to go where the hell they want. So essentially when you sign those five year deals, a lot of them have outs, all of them have outs of some sort, and if they don’t? You’re stupid…and WWE is not stupid.”

Ross went on to clarify that the wave of long term contracts signed by WWE stars in 2024 should not be viewed as fully guaranteed agreements unless that language is specifically negotiated into the contract.

“Just because you got a five year deal, it doesn’t mean you got five guaranteed years to pay at this particular rate. If I’m a talent, I like the five year deal, cause it gives me a little bit of security, but it’s not guaranteed unless you negotiate that in your deal, that ‘I got five years guaranteed and my contract ends in 2032 or something.’”

WWE’s standard release terms usually include a 90 day non compete clause for main roster talent, while NXT performers are generally subject to a 30 day restriction before appearing for another nationally televised wrestling promotion.