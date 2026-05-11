AEW And Jazwares Reportedly Part Ways Following Team Layoffs

The partnership between All Elite Wrestling and Jazwares reportedly appears to have come to an end following news that the entire AEW team at Jazwares was laid off last Friday.

Wrestling figure collector Kyle Peterson shared the update, claiming he was informed late Friday about the cuts within the company.

“Late Friday, I got word that, unfortunately, the entire AEW Jazwares team over there at Jazwares were laid off on Friday.”

AEW and Jazwares first partnered together in 2020 when the Unrivaled line was announced in February before officially launching later that year. Since then, the collaboration expanded into several different collections, including Unmatched, Supreme, and Vault, with a wide range of AEW stars receiving figures over the last several years.

At this time, neither AEW nor Jazwares has publicly confirmed whether the partnership has officially ended or if another toy manufacturer could be taking over the license moving forward.

According to WrestlingFigureDatabase, several planned figures were reportedly canceled before reaching full production. Those unreleased figures included:

• Unrivaled Collection Series 13 Matt Hardy

• Unrivaled Collection Series 14 Chuck Taylor

• Unrivaled Collection Series 15 Jade Cargill

• Unrivaled Collection Series 15 PAC

• Unrivaled Collection Series 4 CM Punk

Kyle Peterson also released a video discussing the reported situation surrounding the apparent split between AEW and Jazwares.