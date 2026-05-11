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AEW Confirms Dynamite And Collision Tapings In Glasgow Before All In 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 11, 2026
AEW Confirms Dynamite And Collision Tapings In Glasgow Before All In 2026

AEW has officially confirmed the go home editions of Dynamite and Collision ahead of AEW All In 2026, with both shows set to take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on August 26, 2026.

After holding last year’s All In pay-per-view in Texas, AEW will return to London, England this year for the annual stadium event. The 2026 edition of All In is scheduled to be held at Wembley Arena, continuing the tradition of hosting the major event in the UK that dates back to 2023.

Fans looking to attend the Glasgow tapings can access pre-sale tickets beginning today at 10am BST. General ticket sales are then scheduled to launch on Friday, May 15 at 10am BST.

AEW previously brought television tapings to the OVO Hydro on August 20, 2025. That event featured matches and appearances including The Young Bucks taking on Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, Hiroshi Tanahashi teaming with Jetspeed against the Death Riders, and Athena and Mercedes Moné facing Toni Storm and Alex Windsor.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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