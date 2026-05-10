WWE Stars Flood Social Media With Tributes To Asuka After Backlash

The fallout from WWE Backlash has sparked even more speculation surrounding the future of Asuka after an emotional loss to IYO SKY on Saturday night.

Following the match, Asuka embraced SKY in the ring, bowed to her former protege and longtime rival, and seemingly brought their latest chapter to a close in a moment that quickly got fans talking online. Since then, numerous wrestlers from WWE and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to the former Women’s Champion, adding even more attention to the uncertainty surrounding her status.

IYO SKY shared a heartfelt message after the event, reflecting on everything she experienced alongside Asuka throughout their careers together.

“Our story comes to its final chapter with today’s match.

The moment the match ended, my heart was filled with all sorts of emotions.

Meeting ASUKA-san,

Spending the same time together,

Being able to learn so much up close,

These are irreplaceable treasures to me.

Thank you so much ASUKA-San

We love you ASUKA-San❣️”

Charlotte Flair and Shinsuke Nakamura also posted photos of Asuka following the show. When asked about the meaning behind her tribute, Flair replied that she was “just a fan!!!”

Additional wrestlers continued posting messages throughout the weekend. AJ Styles admitted he did not know the full situation but still made it clear where he believes Asuka belongs in the future.

“I don’t know the facts, but I know @wwe_asuka will be a Hall of Famer.”

Michin wrote, “We love Asuka around here 💙”

Rhea Ripley praised the Backlash match itself, posting:

“Iyo Sky vs Asuka 👏🏽Phenomenal! Best of the best! You did it @Iyo_SkyWWE 🥹🖤✨Proud of you!”

Natalya also complimented both women for their performance.

“Iyo and Asuka had such an incredible match tonight. You can feel their passion and how both are true leaders in the ring wanting to GIVE the most to eachother.”

Bayley added:

“No matter what, where, or when…Iyo Sky and Asuka are two of the rarest wrestlers in the entire world.”

Meanwhile, Ash By Elegance reflected on sharing a milestone moment with Asuka earlier in her WWE career.

“Blessed to have been Asuka’s first match in @WWE! Honored… Legend! ➡️ Sexy muscle friend”

The emotional reactions online came shortly after Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that he had heard Asuka is currently considered “semi-retired.” However, there still appears to be confusion regarding exactly what that means moving forward or whether she could still appear in WWE or wrestle elsewhere in the future.

At 44 years old, Asuka remains one of the most respected performers of her generation, and the overwhelming support from fellow wrestlers has only intensified speculation that Backlash may have marked the end of a major chapter in her career.