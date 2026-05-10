ROH Announces TV Title Match For HonorClub

Nick Wayne will put the ROH World TV Championship on the line against AR Fox in a match set to air later this week on ROH programming.

The championship bout was taped Saturday night at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida after AEW Fairway to Hell went off the air. ROH confirmed on Sunday that the title match will be featured on Thursday’s edition of ROH on HonorClub.

Nick Wayne heads into the match with momentum as he prepares for another appearance in NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament. BOSJ 33 begins on May 14 and continues through June 7, marking Wayne’s second consecutive entry in the tournament. During last year’s competition, Wayne finished with eight points and a 4-5 record, while Kosei Fujita ultimately won the event.

Meanwhile, AR Fox is looking to rebound after coming up short against Mike Bailey on the May 6 episode of AEW Collision. Despite that setback, Fox has found success recently in ROH competition. He picked up victories over Daisuke Sasaki during the April 6 Jacksonville tapings and Action Andretti at the March 22 tapings. Fox also challenged Kazuchika Okada for the International Championship during the March 1 ROH tapings but was unable to capture the title.