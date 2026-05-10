Jonathan Coachman Blasts Danhausen And Minihausen WWE Backlash Match

Jonathan Coachman is not holding back when it comes to WWE’s latest Danhausen storyline following Backlash 2026.

During the premium live event, Danhausen teamed with mystery partner Minihausen to defeat The Miz and Kit Wilson in a match that quickly became one of the most talked about moments of the night. While parts of the crowd embraced the comedy element, not everyone watching was impressed.

Coachman took to Twitter/X after the show and ripped into the segment, calling it embarrassing and questioning WWE’s decision to go in that direction when fans had spent days speculating over who Danhausen’s mystery partner would be.

“Okay you all have to stop coming at me about this ridiculous Dan Hausen experiment. One of the biggest storylines you could actually bet on who was gonna be as partner tonight and they decide to go with a little person. What are we doing? I’m all for entertainment and wrestling, but this is absolutely a complete waste of time and just dumb. And Wade Barrett said he’s making a mockery. That’s exactly what this is. I understand he’s popular with the kids and the T-shirts and stuff. But this is gonna get old real quick and for me I’m already over it. This is an absolute waste of time.”

Coachman also claimed the live crowd never fully connected with the segment and argued WWE missed an opportunity to feature a bigger name in the role.

“And the crowd doesn’t know if they should boo cheer or what.

We couldn’t get CM Punk, or Oba [Femi], or Drew [McIntyre]. I mean the whole point is to embarrass Kit Wilson and The Miz one more time. This doesn’t do any of that not even close to that. It just embarrasses the company. Listen to the crowd you can hear a pin drop.”

The segment has already sparked major debate online, with some fans praising WWE for leaning into comedy entertainment while others agree with Coachman that the reveal fell flat compared to the speculation leading into the show.