Big E Questions Asuka’s WWE Future After Emotional Backlash Moment

Despite coming up short against IYO SKY at WWE Backlash, it was the emotional aftermath involving Asuka that left fans buzzing once the match was over.

The highly personal teacher versus student battle ended with both women sharing a heartfelt embrace inside the ring as the Tampa crowd erupted in support for “The Empress of Tomorrow.” SKY also showed clear respect toward Asuka following the bout, creating a moment many viewers immediately viewed as significant.

Speculation only grew stronger during the WWE Backlash post-show when Big E questioned whether fans may have witnessed a farewell moment for the former champion.

“I am wondering if this was a goodbye. We’ve never really seen Asuka this emotional.”

Big E went on to reflect on Asuka’s legendary career and the impact she has made throughout professional wrestling.

“If this is goodbye, I know she will be dearly missed. She has been a pioneer and has done truly incredible things in the ring before she even got to WWE, but has further staked her claim as an all time great here in WWE. I don’t know what this means.”

While WWE has not released any official update regarding Asuka’s status, the emotional scene following the match, combined with Big E’s comments, has already fueled major discussion among fans about what could come next for one of WWE’s most decorated stars.