AEW Confirms Big Women’s Championship Match For Double Or Nothing

The road to AEW Double or Nothing just got even more dangerous for AEW Women’s Champion Thekla.

During the May 9 edition of AEW Fairway to Hell, it was officially confirmed that Thekla will defend the AEW Women’s Championship in a huge four way match at Double or Nothing later this month.

Standing across from the champion will be Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter, giving the event one of the most stacked women’s title matches AEW has announced this year. All three challengers have previously established themselves as major players in the division, creating a massive obstacle for Thekla heading into the pay per view.

Since winning the championship, Thekla has continued to gain momentum and prove herself as one of the division’s top stars. However, the odds will now be stacked against her as she attempts to overcome three former championship caliber opponents in one match.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 takes place May 24 from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, and the women’s title clash is already shaping up to be one of the standout matches on the card.