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Jack Perry Confirms Huge AEW Double Or Nothing Match After Losing Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2026
Jack Perry Confirms Huge AEW Double Or Nothing Match After Losing Championship

Jack Perry may have lost the AEW National Championship at AEW Fairway to Hell, but he is wasting no time moving on to another massive showdown.

During the May 9 edition of AEW Fairway to Hell, Mark Davis captured the AEW National Championship from Perry following outside involvement from both Don Callis and Ricochet. The interference proved to be the deciding factor as Perry’s title reign came to an end in chaotic fashion.

Despite the setback, Perry quickly shifted focus to what comes next. Following the match, he confirmed that he will still compete in the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing.

Perry announced he will join forces with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks to battle Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, Mark Davis, and a mystery member representing The Don Callis Family.

With tensions already running high between Perry, Omega’s side, Ricochet, and Don Callis, the match is already shaping up to be one of the wildest encounters on the Double or Nothing card. The added mystery surrounding the final participant only adds more intrigue to an already stacked bout that seems destined for complete mayhem.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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