AEW Collision Fairway To Hell Full Results And Biggest Highlights From May 9, 2026

AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell took place on Saturday night from the SoFi Center at Palm Beach Gardens in West Palm Beach, Florida, featuring a stacked night of action that saw Darby Allin put the AEW World Championship on the line against PAC in a brutal No Countout main event.

The broadcast opened with Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness welcoming viewers before AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry headed to the ring for the opening contest. Mark Davis soon followed, representing the Don Callis Family as he looked to capture championship gold.

AEW National Championship Match: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (c) vs. Mark Davis

The opening moments saw Davis immediately try to overpower Perry, but the champion answered back with sharp strikes, chops, and a big boot that rocked the challenger. Perry kept the pressure on early, even sending Davis to the outside before connecting with a moonsault from the top rope.

Davis eventually regained control after driving Perry face first into the turnbuckle and slowing the pace down with his power offense. Perry continued fighting back with quick counters and a sunset flip powerbomb that nearly ended the match. He later connected with a hurricanrana that sent Davis crashing to the floor before adding a 619 using the ring post.

As the action intensified, Perry looked ready to finish things off, but outside interference changed everything. Don Callis distracted the referee while Ricochet entered the ring holding a golf club. Ricochet smashed Perry across the back, allowing Davis to hit a devastating deadlift piledriver to score the victory.

The winner and new AEW National Champion, Mark Davis.

A video package then aired focusing on Nick Wayne ahead of his upcoming tournament appearance in Japan.

Renee Paquette later announced that Will Ospreay has officially been medically cleared and will return to action this Wednesday on Dynamite against Ace Austin.

Backstage, a furious Jack Perry appeared while receiving treatment. Perry blamed the Don Callis Family and Ricochet for costing him the title before announcing he would enter the Stadium Stampede Match at Double or Nothing.

Don Callis then confirmed that his family would join forces with Ricochet and The Demand for the upcoming match.

Non-Title Match: AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion vs. Ruthie Slay And Rachel Ray

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross completely dominated this showcase from the opening bell. Slay and Ray attempted to overwhelm Kross early, but Divine Dominion quickly took over with heavy strikes and power moves.

Bayne repeatedly flattened both opponents with shoulder tackles and slams before Kross sealed the victory after planting Rachel Ray to the mat for the decisive pinfall.

The winners of the match, Divine Dominion.

It was then announced that the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament brackets for both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be revealed this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Don Callis later delivered another backstage promo, stating that his group would be waiting for the winner of Darby Allin vs. PAC. Callis also revealed that Kazuchika Okada had returned to Japan for family matters while Konosuke Takeshita would challenge for the AEW World Championship on Dynamite.

A separate segment highlighted Kyle O’Reilly’s return from injury and his current reign as part of the AEW World Trios Champions.

Singles Match: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Kiran Grey

Mike Bailey wasted little time taking control with his explosive striking attack. Grey tried to mount some offense from the ropes, but Bailey answered with a headbutt that sent Grey crashing back down to the mat.

Moments later, Bailey delivered the Ultima Weapon from the top rope to secure a dominant victory.

The winner of the match, Mike Bailey.

Following the match, Kevin Knight grabbed a microphone and declared that he and Bailey were coming after the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The main event atmosphere intensified as PAC made his entrance before AEW World Champion Darby Allin followed shortly after.

AEW World Championship No Countout Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. PAC

The fight immediately spilled outside the ring as both men brawled around the golf themed set area near the sand traps. PAC repeatedly launched Allin into the sand while the champion continued throwing himself into danger to stay alive.

Back inside the ring, PAC tied Allin to the turnbuckle using the tag rope before punishing him with brutal offense. Allin eventually created an opening by landing a scorpion death drop, but PAC answered with a massive avalanche falcon arrow from the top rope for a close near fall.

The action escalated even further when PAC set up a table outside the ring near the steel steps. He attempted a moonsault through the table, but Allin escaped at the last second, sending PAC crashing through the wood.

Allin later trapped PAC in the scorpion death lock before members of the Death Riders arrived at ringside. PAC regained the advantage after driving Allin onto the steel steps with a tombstone piledriver.

Things turned chaotic when PAC and Allin fought onto a balcony overlooking ringside. In one of the night’s wildest moments, PAC threw Allin off the platform through four stacked tables below.

Despite the brutal fall, Allin somehow kicked out after PAC brought him back to the ring for a pin attempt. With the referee distracted moments later, Marina Shafir slid the championship belt into the ring. Allin struck PAC with the title before delivering a Coffin Drop from the top rope to retain the championship.

The winner and still AEW World Champion, Darby Allin.

After the match, PAC was helped backstage by Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta while officials checked on Allin inside the ring. Tony Schiavone then ran down the lineup for Dynamite as the show went off the air with Allin standing tall.