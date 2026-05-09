Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title at WWE Backlash, Gets Taken Out By Jacob Fatu in Post-Match Attack

At WWE Backlash 2026, Jacob Fatu may have come up short in his quest to dethrone Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, but “The Samoan Werewolf” left Tampa having delivered one of the most brutal statements of his career.

The highly anticipated main event saw Reigns and Fatu engage in a physical war that pushed both men to their limits. From the opening bell, Fatu made it clear that his strategy revolved around using the devastating and controversial Tongan Death Grip, a submission hold long associated with the legendary Haku and considered taboo within wrestling lore.

Throughout the contest, Fatu repeatedly attempted to lock the hold in on Reigns, each time coming agonizingly close to forcing the champion to pass out. However, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief managed to survive through desperation, ring awareness, and sheer resilience.

As the battle intensified, Reigns emptied his entire arsenal in an effort to keep the challenger down. Superman Punches, heavy strikes, and multiple near-falls failed to stop Fatu, who continued to absorb punishment and rise back to his feet. The challenger’s relentless aggression reached another level when he Powerbombed Reigns through the commentary table at ringside, leaving the champion writhing in pain as the crowd erupted.

With momentum firmly on his side, Fatu once again trapped Reigns in the Tongan Death Grip. In the chaos that followed, Reigns clawed at Fatu’s eyes to break free, sending both men crashing into the corner and inadvertently taking out the referee in the process.

Sensing an opportunity while the official was incapacitated, Reigns unloaded with a barrage of Superman Punches before planting Fatu with a thunderous Spear. Shockingly, the challenger still kicked out, stunning both Reigns and the Tampa crowd.

Fatu refused to relent and once again applied the Tongan Death Grip, appearing closer than ever to securing the biggest victory of his career. But in a desperate act of survival, Reigns pulled the referee into the chaos before exposing one of the top turnbuckles. The champion then smashed Fatu head-first into the exposed steel and immediately followed up with another Spear.

This time, the damage proved too much for Fatu to overcome.

The referee recovered just enough to make the three-count, allowing Reigns to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in controversial fashion.

However, the drama did not end with the bell.

An enraged Fatu snapped after the match, launching a vicious assault on Reigns. The challenger locked the Tongan Death Grip onto the champion and refused to release it, forcing officials and security personnel to rush to ringside. Even Adam Pearce attempted to intervene, but Fatu was completely out of control.

When one referee stepped in to stop the attack, Fatu destroyed him with a crushing pop-up Samoan Drop. Although Fatu briefly exited the ring, the furious challenger stormed back moments later and once again applied the Tongan Death Grip to Reigns in a chilling final image.

The show closed with Jacob Fatu standing tall over the fallen Tribal Chief while holding the World Heavyweight Championship high above his head, signaling that despite the loss, his war with Roman Reigns may be far from over.