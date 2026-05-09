IYO SKY Defeats Asuka at WWE Backlash 2026

WWE Backlash 2026 saw an emotional showdown between former allies as IYO SKY defeated her longtime mentor Asuka in a hard-hitting and dramatic contest that blended technical wrestling, high-impact offense, and personal storytelling.

The highly anticipated clash immediately captured the attention of the crowd, with fans loudly chanting “We Want Kairi” as the opening bell rang, referencing their former ally Kairi Sane. Both competitors wasted little time engaging in a fierce exchange of strikes and counters, each looking to establish early momentum in the emotionally charged encounter.

Asuka eventually slowed the pace and asserted control with her trademark aggressive offense and submission-based attacks. The veteran repeatedly targeted SKY with stiff kicks and grounded holds, forcing the reigning star to dig deep in order to stay alive in the match. However, IYO answered back with a burst of explosive offense, shifting momentum after connecting with a perfectly timed Missile Dropkick followed by her signature Bullet Train Attack.

Despite SKY’s rally, Asuka refused to relent. The former world champion repeatedly attempted to wear down her former protégé and grew increasingly frustrated each time IYO escaped her submission attempts. In a desperate effort to regain control, Asuka attempted to use her infamous mist tactic. However, SKY was prepared for the move this time, cleverly using commentator Wade Barrett’s notebook as a shield to block the mist from connecting.

With the match nearing its climax, IYO attempted to finish the bout with her devastating Over the Moonsault. Asuka countered at the last possible second, trapping SKY in a sudden Armbar before transitioning into the feared Asuka Lock. The submission sequence nearly ended the contest, but SKY managed to escape once again, refusing to submit to her former mentor.

The two stars then engaged in another intense striking exchange in the center of the ring before SKY finally created an opening with a second devastating Bullet Train Attack. Sensing victory was within reach, IYO climbed to the top rope and delivered a flawless Over the Moonsault, this time successfully connecting for the three-count victory.

Following the match, the emotional rivalry appeared to come to a respectful conclusion. A visibly emotional Asuka embraced SKY in the ring and kissed her on the forehead in a powerful show of respect, signaling a possible babyface turn and bringing a heartfelt end to the rivalry between the two Japanese superstars.