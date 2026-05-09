Danhausen & “Minihausen” Defeat The Miz & Kit Wilson at WWE Backlash 2026

At WWE Backlash 2026, Danhausen once again proved to be a thorn in the side of The Miz and Kit Wilson, teaming with the mysterious “Minihausen” to score a chaotic and entertaining tag team victory on Saturday night.

The match had generated significant buzz throughout the week due to speculation surrounding the identity of Danhausen’s mystery partner. Staying true to his bizarre and comedic style, Danhausen made his entrance alongside his trademark “cloning machine” crate. After teasing the reveal for several moments, the box finally opened to unveil the pint-sized “Minihausen,” drawing a massive reaction from the crowd.

Despite his small stature, Minihausen wasted little time making an impact. Starting the match against Kit Wilson, the energetic newcomer surprised everyone with an impressive flurry of offense, connecting with Hurricanranas, head scissors, and springboard attacks against both Wilson and The Miz. The heel duo eventually regained control and isolated Minihausen in their corner, using frequent tags to wear him down.

After enduring the prolonged assault, Minihausen finally managed to tag in Danhausen, who immediately shifted the momentum of the match. Danhausen unloaded with a string of strikes and signature offense, energizing the crowd as The Miz and Wilson struggled to keep up with the unusual tandem.

The action escalated further when Minihausen reentered the match and launched himself onto both opponents with a high-risk dive to the outside. Attempting to escape the chaos, Kit Wilson tried retreating up the entrance aisle, but Minihausen gave chase. Wilson retaliated by striking the smaller competitor and stuffing him inside the cloning machine.

However, the situation quickly spiraled out of control for the heels. To the shock of both Wilson and The Miz, multiple Minihausens suddenly emerged from the machine and swarmed Wilson at ringside. One Minihausen attempted to place a curse on Wilson, only for Kit to comically counter the spell by pulling out a mirror to reflect the curse back.

The distraction allowed The Miz to capitalize momentarily, as he delivered a Skull Crushing Finale for a dramatic near fall that nearly secured the victory for his team.

In the closing moments, desperation got the better of The Miz. Reaching beneath the ring, he retrieved a fire extinguisher in an attempt to gain an illegal advantage. Instead, the plan backfired spectacularly, with The Miz accidentally spraying both himself and Wilson with the extinguisher.

With the heels blinded and disoriented, Danhausen seized the opportunity and connected with a decisive Pump Kick before pinning The Miz to secure another memorable victory at Backlash.

The bizarre encounter added yet another chapter to Danhausen’s growing rivalry with The Miz, while Minihausen’s surprising performance instantly made him one of the most talked-about acts of the night.