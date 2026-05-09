Trick Williams Defeats Sami Zayn to Retain US Title at WWE Backlash 2026

At WWE Backlash 2026, Sami Zayn let his emotions and growing fixation on rapper Lil Yachty cost him dearly, as Trick Williams successfully retained the United States Championship in a chaotic and highly physical showdown.

The match was fueled by weeks of tension between Zayn, Williams, and Yachty, who had become an increasingly distracting presence in the rivalry. Determined to reclaim the title he lost at WrestleMania 42 Night Two, Zayn entered the contest with an aggressive and desperate approach, willing to bend the rules at every opportunity.

Throughout the match, the former champion attempted to outsmart Williams using every tactic imaginable. At one point, Zayn appeared to suffer a knee injury, only for it to be revealed as a ploy designed to lure the champion into a vulnerable position. The veteran competitor also resorted to using a kendo stick during several heated exchanges, showing just how badly he wanted the championship back.

Despite Zayn’s relentless offense, Williams repeatedly managed to survive. The champion displayed impressive resilience and composure under pressure, refusing to allow the challenger’s mind games and underhanded tactics to derail his momentum.

The bout reached its climax outside the ring in dramatic fashion. Zayn viciously attacked Lil Yachty with a kendo stick at ringside before driving Trick Williams head-first onto the steel steps with a devastating DDT. With Williams seemingly incapacitated, Zayn had a clear path to victory.

However, instead of capitalizing immediately on the champion, Zayn became consumed by his issues with Yachty. The Canadian star charged at the rapper and connected with a thunderous Helluva Kick, taking Yachty out to a huge reaction from the crowd.

That moment proved to be a costly mistake.

When Zayn attempted to follow up with another Helluva Kick on Williams inside the ring, the United States Champion was ready. Trick dodged the attack at the last second and quickly countered with his devastating Trick Shot finisher. Williams then covered Zayn for the three-count, securing a hard-fought victory and retaining the United States Championship.

With the win, Trick Williams’ title reign now stands at 21 days after capturing the championship from Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42 Night Two. Meanwhile, Zayn’s obsession with Lil Yachty appears to have pushed him further away from championship glory, raising serious questions about what comes next for the former champion following another crushing defeat.