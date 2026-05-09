WWE Backlash Tampa Results - May 9th, 2026

The road after WrestleMania continued in explosive fashion as WWE invaded Tampa, Florida for Backlash 2026 inside the Benchmark International Arena. With championship gold on the line, surprise appearances teased throughout the night, and major stars colliding in grudge matches, the atmosphere was electric from the opening bell.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcomed the WWE Universe to a packed arena of more than 13,000 fans as the Premium Live Event kicked off with one of the most anticipated matches of the evening.

Bron Breakker def. Seth Rollins

Singles Match

The show opened with a blockbuster encounter as Seth Rollins battled the returning Bron Breakker, who was accompanied by Paul Heyman and sporting new entrance music that immediately gave him an even more dangerous aura.

Rollins wasted absolutely no time taking the fight to Breakker. Before the powerhouse could settle into the match, Rollins exploded with back-to-back suicide dives and brawled with Breakker all around ringside, igniting the Tampa crowd in the opening minutes.

Once Breakker finally gained control, the pace shifted dramatically. The former NXT Champion methodically punished Rollins with heavy suplexes, stiff strikes, and power offense reminiscent of Brock Lesnar’s most dominant years. The crowd showered Breakker with boos as he slowed the match down and brutalized Rollins both inside and outside the ring.

Breakker nearly scored an early victory following a devastating Frankensteiner, but Rollins somehow survived. Despite taking an incredible amount of punishment, Rollins eventually battled back around the ten-minute mark, stopping a charging Breakker with a perfectly timed kick that left both men down on the floor.

From there, the match erupted into chaos.

Rollins chained together clotheslines, strikes, and a modified knee attack before attempting the Stomp. Breakker countered with a military press slam into a knee drop and followed it with a standing moonsault for another close near-fall.

The action escalated when Rollins connected with a Buckle Bomb, only for Breakker to answer moments later with a thunderous clothesline that flattened “The Visionary.” Both men pushed the pace higher as the crowd came alive.

Breakker delivered a jaw-dropping diving clothesline through the announce table before returning Rollins to the ring. Moments later, the two battled on the ropes where Rollins attempted his signature Superplex into Falcon Arrow combination. Instead, Breakker countered in mid-air and delivered a Falcon Arrow of his own, drawing one of the loudest reactions of the night.

The closing stretch was absolute insanity.

Breakker nailed consecutive Frankensteiner attempts from the top rope, but Rollins refused to stay down. Rollins fired back with superkicks, a Pedigree, and finally connected with the Stomp. However, Paul Heyman distracted the referee before Rollins could secure the pinfall.

That distraction opened the door for surprise interference.

Logan Paul and Austin Theory suddenly appeared at ringside and attempted to ambush Rollins with a steel chair. Seth fought them off and chased both men away, but the momentary distraction proved costly.

As soon as Rollins re-entered the ring, Breakker exploded with a devastating spear. Somehow, Rollins still kicked out.

Rollins answered with another incredible counter, turning Breakker’s momentum into a second Pedigree before climbing to the top rope for an Avalanche Stomp attempt. But Breakker intercepted him in mid-air with a monstrous spear that nearly cut Rollins in half.

One final spear later, Bron Breakker scored the biggest victory of his career.

Winner: Bron Breakker (21:00)

Trick Williams (c) def. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match

The United States Championship was next on the line as Trick Williams defended his title against Sami Zayn in a heated WrestleMania rematch. Trick entered with rapper Lil Yachty by his side while Sami arrived laser-focused on reclaiming championship gold.

The match started with technical exchanges and quick momentum shifts before Williams used his athleticism and power advantage to gain control. Sami slowed the pace and targeted the champion strategically, grounding Williams with prolonged offense and forcing the champion to fight from underneath.

Trick finally sparked a comeback with a spinning kick and a powerful slam that brought the Tampa crowd to life. However, his momentum was halted when Sami avoided the Trick Kick and planted the champion with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a dramatic near-fall.

The match quickly spiraled into controversy.

After appearing to injure his knee, Sami suckered Trick into a roll-up attempt while Lil Yachty slid a crutch into the ring. Sami intercepted the weapon first and smashed it across Trick’s head, nearly stealing the championship.

Moments later, Lil Yachty got involved directly, attacking Sami with another crutch while the referee’s attention was diverted. Even after the interference, Sami continued fighting and took out Yachty with a Helluva Kick at ringside to a massive ovation from the crowd.

The challenger attempted one final Helluva Kick on Williams inside the ring, but Trick dodged at the last possible second. Rebounding off the ropes with incredible speed, the champion blasted Sami with the Trick Shot and secured the three-count.

Winner and STILL United States Champion: Trick Williams (13:00)

Danhausen & Mini-Hausen def. The Miz & Kit Wilson

Tag Team Match

One of the strangest , and most entertaining , matches of WWE Backlash Tampa took place midway through the night as Danhausen finally revealed his mystery partner against The Miz and Kit Wilson.

The Miz and Wilson made their entrance first, clearly unimpressed by the bizarre challenge awaiting them. WWE aired a comedic video package detailing the bizarre rivalry leading into the match before Danhausen arrived in unforgettable fashion, driving the “Danhausen-mobile” to the ring.

The real surprise came moments later.

At ringside sat a mysterious crate labeled “Cloning Machine.” As the crowd buzzed with curiosity, the crate opened to reveal Danhausen’s mystery partner: Mini-Hausen, a miniature version of Danhausen himself. The bizarre reveal immediately sent the crowd into laughter as Mini-Hausen rode alongside Danhausen to the ring.

The match officially began with Kit Wilson squaring off against Mini-Hausen, and chaos instantly followed.

Wilson initially used his size advantage to knock Mini-Hausen down, but the smaller competitor responded with surprising quickness. Mini-Hausen fired off rapid kicks before springboarding off the middle rope into a chop-block style attack that caught Wilson completely off guard. Moments later, Mini-Hausen sent the crowd into hysterics by taking Wilson down with a headscissors takedown while the larger man was kneeling.

When The Miz tagged himself into the match, things only became more humiliating for the former WWE Champion. Mini-Hausen managed to send Miz tumbling to ringside before returning to Wilson and continuing the relentless antics.

For several minutes, Danhausen and Mini-Hausen completely embarrassed their opponents with comedic offense, mind games, and nonstop chaos. The Tampa crowd loudly booed every bit of offense The Miz and Wilson managed to get in, fully rallying behind the bizarre duo.

Eventually, The Miz and Wilson regained control after isolating Mini-Hausen from his partner. The heels slowed the pace down and brutally double-teamed the undersized competitor while Danhausen remained incapacitated at ringside. Despite the punishment, Mini-Hausen continued fighting back and refused to stay down.

The turning point came around the fifteen-minute mark when Danhausen finally received the hot tag.

The crowd erupted as Danhausen stormed into the ring and unleashed his trademark “very nice, very evil” offense on both opponents. Danhausen cleaned house and briefly overwhelmed both Miz and Wilson until Mini-Hausen recovered enough to rejoin the fight.

The insanity escalated even further when Kit Wilson dragged Mini-Hausen up the entrance ramp and shoved him back inside the mysterious cloning crate. Wilson attempted to end the madness once and for all, but seconds later the machine activated.

To everyone’s shock, multiple Mini-Hausens suddenly poured out of the crate and swarmed The Miz and Kit Wilson in one of the most absurd visuals of the night.

As chaos consumed ringside, the original Mini-Hausen returned to the ring and attempted to place a “curse” on Kit Wilson. The Miz interrupted the ritual with a Skull-Crushing Finale on Mini-Hausen, seemingly saving his team from disaster. However, Danhausen immediately broke up the pin attempt and the comedy-filled chaos resumed.

In the closing moments, Mini-Hausen successfully “cursed” Kit Wilson, leaving him vulnerable for Danhausen and Mini-Hausen to capitalize. The duo combined for the decisive finish and scored the victory in one of the most bizarre matches WWE has presented in years.

Winners: Danhausen & Mini-Hausen (19:00)

Iyo Sky def. Asuka

Singles Match

Two of WWE’s most gifted in-ring competitors collided at Backlash Tampa as Iyo Sky and Asuka delivered a spectacular showcase that blended hard-hitting strikes, technical wrestling, and breathtaking aerial offense.

The match began at a furious pace immediately after the bell rang at 7:33pm. Asuka came out aggressive, taking early control with her signature striking combinations and grappling offense. The Empress of Tomorrow grounded Iyo quickly, preventing the high-flyer from establishing any rhythm during the opening moments.

Unfortunately, the action was repeatedly interrupted by technical streaming issues throughout the contest, frustrating fans watching at home. Despite the connectivity problems, the live Tampa crowd remained fully invested in the action taking place inside the ring.

Once the broadcast resumed after the first interruption, Asuka continued dictating the pace with methodical working holds and submission attempts, targeting Iyo’s upper body and keeping “The Genius of the Sky” trapped on the mat. Iyo gradually fought her way back into the match using her speed and athleticism, connecting with springboard attacks and quick counters to regain momentum.

Another technical issue cut away from the action at a crucial moment, and when the feed returned, both women were laid out on the mat as the crowd erupted in applause, suggesting viewers at home had missed a major sequence.

Asuka and Iyo slowly pulled themselves up using the ropes before charging at one another. Asuka immediately trapped Iyo in the Asuka Lock near the ropes, wrenching back with all her strength as Iyo desperately searched for an escape route. Sky rolled repeatedly and finally powered back to her feet, driving elbows backward into Asuka to create separation.

Iyo responded by charging directly at Asuka, but the veteran countered seamlessly into a brutal armbar attempt. Sky somehow escaped again before stunning the crowd moments later by applying the Asuka Lock herself. The Tampa crowd exploded as Iyo nearly forced Asuka to submit with her own signature maneuver.

Asuka refused to quit, squirming desperately across the canvas before finally reaching the bottom rope with the tip of her foot, forcing the official to break the hold.

The intensity only escalated from there.

Iyo recovered first while Asuka regrouped on the ring apron. Both women climbed the turnbuckles and began trading strikes high above the ring. Asuka briefly gained the advantage and knocked Iyo back to the canvas before ascending to the top rope herself. However, Iyo answered with a huge uppercut and followed Asuka up the turnbuckles, unloading strikes of her own.

The two then executed a breathtaking sequence where Asuka connected with a hurricanrana off the ropes, only for Iyo to roll through into a lightning-fast pinning combination that nearly stole the victory. Asuka barely escaped before the three-count.

The crowd roared as both women continued pushing the pace higher.

Asuka attempted another charge, but Iyo sidestepped her and knocked her to ringside. Sky looked for a suicide dive, only for Asuka to intercept her with a vicious right hand. The action spilled around the announce table where Asuka attempted a dangerous suplex on the outside.

That’s when one of the match’s wildest moments unfolded.

Asuka attempted to use her trademark green mist, but Iyo cleverly blocked the spray with a nearby clipboard before launching herself off the commentary table with a crossbody that wiped Asuka out completely.

Not satisfied, Iyo climbed onto the apron seconds later and delivered a stunning springboard moonsault to the outside, once again crashing onto Asuka and bringing the Tampa crowd to its feet.

Back inside the ring, the two competitors continued exchanging counters and near-falls in a dramatic closing sequence. Eventually, Iyo regained full control, positioning herself for one final aerial attack.

Sky ascended to the top rope and connected with the Over the Moonsault, securing the hard-fought victory after nearly twenty exhausting minutes.

Winner: Iyo Sky (19:00)

Respect Restored Between Iyo Sky and Asuka

Following the match, the atmosphere shifted from competition to respect.

After months of tension and rivalry, Iyo Sky and Asuka embraced in the center of the ring to a loud ovation from the Tampa crowd. The emotional moment appeared to officially mend fences between the two Japanese stars, closing the chapter on their rivalry with mutual respect.

John Cena Announces the “John Cena Classic”

Following the emotional conclusion of Iyo Sky vs. Asuka, Tampa erupted as John Cena made his way to the ring for a major announcement regarding the future of WWE.

Dressed in a sharp striped suit, Cena soaked in a thunderous ovation and a lengthy “Thank You Cena” chant before addressing the crowd.

Cena reflected on his transition into the next phase of his WWE career, admitting that he now enjoys hearing the crowd reactions without worrying about someone attacking him from behind. However, the audience quickly made their desires known with loud chants of “One More Match!”

Smiling throughout the segment, Cena admitted hearing those chants still means everything to him. He then reflected on his final match and the opportunities that event created for younger talent.

Cena praised WWE and the locker room for allowing NXT stars to showcase themselves on the grand stage, specifically mentioning Sol Ruca, Je’Von Evans, and Oba Femi. The mention of Oba Femi generated one of the loudest reactions of the night, especially after Cena referenced Femi’s meteoric rise and his WrestleMania confrontation with Brock Lesnar.

That realization inspired Cena’s huge announcement.

Cena officially unveiled a brand-new WWE event titled the John Cena Classic , a tournament-style showcase designed to feature the best WWE Superstars competing against the brightest stars from NXT.

According to Cena, the event will also introduce a brand-new championship bearing his name. More importantly, he revealed that fans themselves will play a direct role in deciding who becomes the inaugural champion, giving the WWE Universe unprecedented influence over the competition.

Cena emphasized that he does not want the event to be a one-time special attraction. Instead, he hopes the John Cena Classic becomes a yearly tradition that continues for decades to come.

Before leaving, Cena thanked WWE, the fans watching around the world, and the city of Tampa , a place he described as personally meaningful to him for many reasons. He closed the segment by promising the WWE Universe he would see them at the John Cena Classic before officially sending the crowd home happy ahead of the evening’s main event.