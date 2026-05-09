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WWE Backlash 2026 Match Order Potentially Leaks Ahead Of Tonight’s Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2026
WWE Backlash 2026 Match Order Potentially Leaks Ahead Of Tonight’s Show

Tonight’s WWE Backlash 2026 event from Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena may already have its lineup revealed ahead of the show.

A new report from BodySlam+ has surfaced online claiming to show the internal match order as of 3pm today, giving fans an early look at how the premium live event could unfold.

The reported lineup currently includes Seth Rollins taking on Bron Breakker in a major singles showdown, while United States Champion Trick Williams is set to defend against Sami Zayn in their WrestleMania rematch. Another advertised bout reportedly features Danhausen teaming with a mystery partner against The Miz and Kit Wilson.

Iyo Sky is also scheduled to collide with Asuka in what could become one of the standout matches of the night, while John Cena is expected to appear for his heavily promoted announcement segment that has sparked speculation throughout the week.

The show is currently expected to close with Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu in a high stakes Bloodline family clash.

While the lineup could still change before the broadcast begins, this is reportedly how the card was structured earlier today.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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