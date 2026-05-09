John Cena’s WWE Backlash Announcement May Be Bigger Than Originally Expected

There may be more behind John Cena’s upcoming Backlash announcement than originally believed, as a new report suggests some people within WWE are hoping the reveal goes far beyond anything tied to Club WWE.

According to WrestleVotes on social media, there was internal speculation backstage at SmackDown on Friday night that Cena’s heavily promoted announcement could end up being something much larger than the previously rumored Club WWE connection. The report also noted that if the Club WWE launch is still the planned direction, WWE has managed to keep details unusually secretive internally.

“Backstage at SmackDown last night, there was some internal hope that tonight’s historic announcement from John Cena goes beyond anything Club WWE related. That said, according to one source, if that’s the direction, it’s been kept very quiet behind the scenes,” WrestleVotes stated.

Earlier this week, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that many within WWE expected Cena’s appearance to be connected to the rollout of Club WWE, with Cena positioned as the public face of the project. However, this latest update has added speculation that WWE could instead be preparing a far more significant reveal.

Cena has been building anticipation for the announcement since April 23 and recently claimed it would “shock the very foundation of WWE,” impacting everyone from fans and superstars to champions and rookies.

WWE Backlash 2026 takes place tonight from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. The event streams on ESPN in the United States and Netflix internationally beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The announced card for the show includes:

• World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

• IYO SKY vs. Asuka

• Danhausen and mystery partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

• John Cena’s history making announcement

• Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker (ESPN 2)

• United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn (ESPN 2)