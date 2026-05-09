WWE Backlash 2026 Full Match Card, Start Time And Streaming Details

WWE Backlash 2026 heads to the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida tonight, with Roman Reigns set for his first World Heavyweight Championship defense since reclaiming gold at WrestleMania 42 against a challenger from within his own bloodline.

Reigns defeated CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42 night two to capture the championship, but his reign faces an immediate threat in the form of Jacob Fatu. Fresh off a major WrestleMania victory over Drew McIntyre, Fatu has continued to establish himself as one of WWE’s most feared stars. Over the past several weeks, Fatu has repeatedly targeted Reigns with the devastating Tongan Death Grip while making it clear that he intends to become the new face at the top of WWE. With both Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso connected to each competitor, family tensions are expected to play heavily into the championship clash.

The United States Championship will also be on the line as Trick Williams puts the title up against Sami Zayn in a rematch from WrestleMania 42. Williams captured the championship from Zayn on the grand stage, but Zayn’s increasingly aggressive attitude in recent weeks has raised eyebrows throughout WWE. His recent assault on the Gingerbread Man during SmackDown only added fuel to the speculation surrounding his mindset. Despite insisting he has not embraced a full heel turn, Zayn’s recent actions have painted a much different picture.

Another personal rivalry reaches its boiling point as Seth Rollins goes one on one with Bron Breakker. The match comes months after Breakker shockingly betrayed Rollins last October, a moment that eventually led to the creation of The Vision faction. Since then, tensions between the two have continued to escalate, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

Elsewhere, IYO SKY faces Asuka in a bout that has been brewing for months. The rivalry has largely revolved around the fallout from Kairi Sane’s departure from WWE, leaving many fans wondering whether Sane could make a surprise appearance to bring closure to the story. Bryan Alvarez recently stated there is reportedly a better than 50 percent chance that Sane returns tonight.

Danhausen is also set for his premium live event in ring debut as he teams with a mystery partner against The Miz and Kit Wilson. Speculation surrounding the mystery teammate has ramped up in recent days. CM Punk is currently listed as the betting favorite, though there has also been growing talk surrounding Jelly Roll potentially appearing after original plans reportedly linked him to a Backlash match before creative changes shifted focus elsewhere.

In addition to the loaded match lineup, John Cena is advertised for what WWE is calling a history making announcement. WrestleVotes Radio has connected the tease to the rumored launch of Club WWE.

WWE Backlash 2026 Card:

• World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

• United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn

• Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

• IYO SKY vs. Asuka

• Danhausen and mystery partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

• John Cena’s history making announcement

How To Watch:

• United States: ESPN Unlimited, with the first hour simulcast on ESPN 2

• International: Netflix

• Start Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

• Venue: Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida