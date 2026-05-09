AEW Collision “Fairway To Hell” Set With Two Championship Matches

AEW Collision is shaping up to be a stacked night as the special “Fairway to Hell” edition airs on May 9. With championship matches already confirmed and more chaos expected, AEW has loaded the card with several high profile bouts designed to keep momentum rolling after this week’s Dynamite.

Darby Allin will once again defend the AEW World Championship when he faces PAC in a huge main event clash. The challenge was made on Dynamite after Allin successfully retained the title, with PAC stepping up immediately to target the champion. The two rivals have crossed paths many times over the years, and PAC will be looking to finally take the championship away from Allin in what promises to be a brutal encounter.

The AEW National Championship will also be defended as Jack Perry puts the title on the line against Mark Davis. Their rivalry already includes a hard fought battle at Dynasty earlier this year where Perry managed to escape with the championship intact. Davis now gets another opportunity to settle the score and potentially end Perry’s reign once and for all.

Elsewhere on the card, Divine Dominion return to action for another tag team match. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross have continued to establish themselves as one of the most dangerous duos in the women’s division, but their opponents for Saturday night have not yet been revealed.

Current lineup for AEW Collision “Fairway to Hell” on May 9:

• AEW World Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. PAC

• AEW National Championship: Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis

• Divine Dominion vs. Mystery Opponents