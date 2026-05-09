Lil Yachty Revealed As Gingerbread Man In Wild SmackDown Twist



WWE SmackDown on May 8, 2026 closed out with one of the most bizarre yet entertaining moments in recent memory, as the long running Gingerbread Man storyline took a wild turn with a celebrity reveal.

The angle had been building for weeks, with Sami Zayn previously destroying the Gingerbread Man mascot during his more aggressive run on SmackDown.

That story reached its peak during a full blown funeral segment that quickly spiraled into chaos.

Lil Yachty revealed as Gingerbread Man during SmackDown funeral segment

Earlier in the night, WWE aired a series of tongue in cheek tribute videos honoring the “life” of the Gingerbread Man. The clips placed the mascot into iconic wrestling moments, including Hulk Hogan body slamming Andre the Giant, Stone Cold Steve Austin being arrested, Kurt Angle’s milk truck incident, and Cody Rhodes capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns.

The closing segment saw Trick Williams make his way to the ring holding a goblet, pouring out a drink in tribute to his fallen ally. A choir stood behind him as he delivered an emotional speech beside a flower covered casket, attempting to keep the tone serious despite the absurdity.

That mood did not last long.

Sami Zayn interrupted and immediately tore into the segment, accusing Williams of turning SmackDown into a joke. He mocked every detail of the setup, from the “solid oak casket” to the roses and even the choir, before shifting focus to the bigger picture.

Zayn claimed SmackDown main events used to mean something and argued that Williams was making a mockery of the United States Championship. He admitted the situation had gotten under his skin and vowed to get payback at WWE Backlash 2026.

After sarcastically offering his condolences, Zayn snapped and launched an attack on Williams, laying him out in the ring.

Moments later, the segment took its strangest turn yet.

With Zayn standing tall holding the championship, the casket suddenly opened as the Gingerbread Man sat upright in dramatic fashion. The figure then removed the oversized mask, revealing rapper Lil Yachty underneath.

Yachty immediately went on the attack, striking Zayn with a candy cane kendo stick. Williams quickly recovered and followed up with the Trickshot, leaving Zayn down.

The show went off the air with Williams and Yachty standing over Zayn, putting a surreal exclamation point on one of SmackDown’s most talked about segments of the year.