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Jade Cargill Returns And Destroys SmackDown Women’s Division

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2026
Jade Cargill Returns And Destroys SmackDown Women’s Division

Jade Cargill stormed back onto WWE SmackDown on May 8 and wasted no time causing destruction, interrupting a six woman tag match and instantly shaking up the women’s title scene.

The former WWE Women’s Champion had been off television since her WrestleMania 42 loss to Rhea Ripley, but her return made one thing clear, she is not done yet.

By the time the segment wrapped up, multiple top stars were left down as the situation spiraled into complete chaos.

Jade Cargill crashes SmackDown and leaves trail of destruction

The moment came during a six woman tag match featuring Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss against Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence.

Flair was building momentum after tagging in and taking control, but everything changed when Cargill suddenly appeared at ringside near her team’s corner. The distraction allowed Jacy Jayne to strike, catching Bliss with a rolling elbow to steal the win.

After the bell, Cargill stepped into the ring and targeted Bliss, taunting her and demanding she get back up. Flair tried to step in but was cut off by B Fab and Michin before she could reach her.

Ripley then rushed in and briefly fought back, landing a dropkick on Cargill and firing off strikes to clear space. The comeback did not last. Cargill quickly turned things around, blasting Ripley with a heavy pump kick that dropped the champion and stunned the crowd.

This marked Cargill’s first appearance since her 169 day title reign ended at WrestleMania 42. During her time away, she had been off screen due to creative plans as well as supporting her husband Brandon Phillips during his Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame induction.

Now back in the mix, Cargill has immediately forced her way into the top storyline on SmackDown. With Ripley still leading the division, their rivalry looks far from finished.

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