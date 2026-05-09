WWE Turns Gingerbread Man Death Into Absurd SmackDown Highlight

WWE leaned fully into absurd comedy on the May 8, 2026 episode of SmackDown, transforming the supposed “death” of the Gingerbread Man mascot into one of the strangest and most entertaining angles in recent memory.

Ahead of the broadcast, WWE released a parody tribute video titled “Remembering,” alongside promotion for “The Funeral of Gingerbread Man.” The segment played out like a heartfelt memorial, except the company had digitally placed the mascot into some of the most iconic moments in wrestling history.

The Gingerbread Man, who only debuted recently during the rivalry between Trick Williams and Sami Zayn, was hilariously portrayed as a long forgotten figure who had been present throughout WWE’s biggest moments. The video showed him celebrating with legends and popping up in classic crowd shots from decades of footage.

One standout edit featured “Stone Cold” Steve Austin during the September 1997 episode of Raw. After Austin dropped Vince McMahon with a Stunner, the Gingerbread Man was added into the crowd wearing an Austin 3:16 shirt and cheering wildly.

That moment remains a key chapter in the Austin versus McMahon rivalry. Following his neck injury against Bret Hart at SummerSlam 1997, Austin had been stripped of his championships. McMahon attempted to keep him from competing, but Austin retaliated before being escorted out by police, setting the tone for their legendary feud.

Another comedic addition placed the mascot inside the Pontiac Silverdome crowd at WrestleMania 3, watching Hulk Hogan slam Andre the Giant while decked out in Hulkamania gear.

The edits kept coming, with the Gingerbread Man also appearing during John Cena’s WWE Championship victory over JBL at WrestleMania 21, again spotted celebrating among the fans.

The tribute didn’t stop there. The character was inserted into the wedding of “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, shown cheering during DX’s invasion of WCW in 1998, and even placed in the audience when Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30.