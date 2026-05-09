Danhausen’s Backlash Partner Mystery Gets Even Stranger On SmackDown

Danhausen’s hunt for a WWE Backlash tag partner took another chaotic turn on the May 8 episode of SmackDown, pushing the already bizarre storyline even further off the rails.

With his showdown against The Miz and Kit Wilson set for May 9, Danhausen spent the night backstage pitching himself to anyone who would listen, turning the search into a series of strange and desperate tryouts.

The segment fully embraced his unpredictable style, with Danhausen attempting to recruit everyone from active stars to long-retired legends. Despite the ongoing effort, WWE has yet to reveal who will stand beside him, leaving the mystery wide open heading into the event.

Backstage, The Miz and Kit Wilson mocked Danhausen’s failure to find a partner. Miz insisted the match might not even happen because nobody would agree to team with him, while Wilson labeled him “toxic.”

Danhausen brushed it off, claiming he still had options and even name-dropping “Papa Shango” and “Bob the Gatorade Guy” as potential allies. The moment took another odd turn when Wilson held up a mirror and joked that Danhausen himself was the only suitable partner.

Instead of taking offense, Danhausen appeared thrilled, briefly running off before sprinting back into frame in his usual erratic fashion, turning the insult into another strange victory lap.

The mystery has quickly become one of the more talked-about elements of the Backlash undercard. In recent weeks, Danhausen has tried recruiting names like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, even offering “400 human dollars” for their services.

Speculation among fans continues to grow, with many pointing toward “Cola Man Punk” as a possible reveal. The idea plays off Danhausen’s real-life friendship with CM Punk and would fit the tone of the storyline.

The feud began when The Miz posed as a mentor before turning on Danhausen alongside Wilson in a SmackDown attack, setting the stage for the upcoming match.

Now, with Backlash just hours away, the biggest question is not just whether Danhausen can win, but whether anyone will actually show up to team with him.