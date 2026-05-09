Cody Rhodes Vs Gunther Confirmed For WWE Clash In Italy Title Match

Cody Rhodes has learned exactly when and where he will put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Gunther.

On this week’s episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman revealed that a favor he owed Gunther has now turned into a blockbuster title match set for WWE Clash in Italy on May 31.

The announcement followed last week’s shocking moment when Gunther attacked Rhodes without warning, intensifying the rivalry between two of WWE’s top names.

Rhodes initially wanted to settle things immediately, pushing for the match to happen on the spot. However, Heyman made it clear that the contract had already locked in a different plan.

Cody Rhodes And Gunther Set For Clash In Italy

The tension between the two stars can be traced back to the build toward WrestleMania 42, when Gunther targeted Seth Rollins amid Rollins’ ongoing issues with Paul Heyman.

After WrestleMania, Heyman expressed his gratitude to Gunther for assisting in handling Rollins. Gunther, however, made it clear that appreciation alone was not enough and demanded something in return.

That request was finally revealed on SmackDown. Heyman confirmed he had used his backstage influence to secure Gunther an Undisputed WWE Championship opportunity against Rhodes at Clash in Italy, taking place May 31 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin.

Rhodes attempted to speed up the inevitable showdown, telling Gunther they could face off that very night. Heyman quickly dismissed the idea, pointing to the signed agreement and confirming the official date for the championship encounter.

Moments later, Gunther tried to strike from behind and briefly trapped Rhodes in a sleeper hold. The champion managed to break free and sent a message to his challenger, declaring that he is “easy to find, but hard to beat.”