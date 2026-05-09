WWE Targets Reaction Video Creators With New Crackdown

WWE has reportedly taken firm action against a growing number of online creators who post reaction content tied to its programming.

In recent years, reaction videos have become a major part of the wrestling media landscape, with streamers building audiences by sharing their live responses to key moments. However, that trend now appears to be facing resistance from within WWE itself.

According to a new report, the company and its legal team have issued copyright strikes and takedown requests targeting various streamers and content creators who have used WWE footage in their videos.

Jeremy Lambert noted that these actions have affected a wide range of personalities, with multiple creators seeing their content flagged or removed.

Further details suggest that WWE has partnered with a company called StreamEnforcement, reportedly utilizing automated systems to identify and act against videos that include copyrighted material.

Bryan Alvarez also weighed in on the situation, stating that WWE has “totally clamped down this week,” with the crackdown impacting many well-known names in the reaction video space.

“It’s a lot of WWE reaction video creators,” Alvarez explained. “Went down sometime in the past three weeks. Big names all dinged and having to pull all their stuff.”

The move has reportedly surprised some within the company, particularly given WWE’s previous approach of highlighting reaction content on its own platforms.

“A lot of people shocked about it including in WWE, because those vids did push the product hard to large audiences,” Alvarez added.

In fact, WWE had previously embraced this style of content, even featuring extended clips of fan reactions during broadcasts, including moments such as fans responding to Tiffany Stratton cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Now, that relationship between WWE and the reaction content community appears to be shifting, as stricter enforcement efforts begin to take hold.