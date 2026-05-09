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WWE NXT Hits Best Audience Since February With Big Demo Increase

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2026
WWE NXT Hits Best Audience Since February With Big Demo Increase

WWE NXT delivered a strong rebound on Tuesday night, pulling in an average of 641,000 viewers on the CW Network. That marks an 18.5% increase from the previous week and stands as the show’s biggest audience since mid February.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.11 rating. That figure jumped significantly by 57.1% week to week, giving the brand its best performance in that category since early February and its second highest mark so far this year.

The broadcast faced tough competition, going up against an NBA playoff game on NBC that dominated the night across television in the key demo. Despite that, NXT still managed to place within the top group of English language primetime network programming.

Looking at a year over year comparison, overall viewership dipped slightly by 1.7% from the same week in 2025, while the 18-49 rating saw a larger decrease of 21.4%.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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