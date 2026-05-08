WWE Pay Cut Reality Revealed As Only Select Talent Affected



Fresh details have emerged regarding WWE’s recent approach to talent contracts, with Dave Meltzer clarifying that the number of wrestlers asked to accept reduced pay is far lower than initially rumored.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer explained that the situation has been somewhat overstated. He noted, “While there have been talks of large numbers asked to take pay cuts, those in a position to know have said that the number is less than a half dozen, and they were people who would have been cut had they not accepted it. They were not the high end players and were people that creative had tabbed little interest in going forward and thus the idea is they could remain under contract while their in ring aspect of their career would be phased down. Some accepted those terms and some didn’t. We were told that everyone that was to be cut or those asked to take pay cuts to stay have been informed of it, and not to expect anyone on the roster to be surprised going forward or much if any in the way of new names coming out.”

The update makes it clear that these decisions were targeted rather than widespread, focusing on talent who were no longer central to creative plans. Those who declined revised terms were released, while others chose to remain under adjusted deals with reduced roles.

Meltzer also shed further light on the departure of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The former tag team champions were only one year into a five year agreement running from 2025 to 2030 when WWE informed them they would be cut. However, they were offered the chance to stay under a new contract at a lower rate.

“The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, left the company this past week just one year into a five year contract that was to run from 2025 to 2030 after being told that essentially WWE was going to cut them, but that they could get a new deal at a lower rate. They made the decision to leave since the company wasn’t doing anything with them.”

Rather than accept diminished roles and reduced pay, both opted to exit the company and explore other opportunities.

Their departure quickly caught the attention of AEW talent. The Young Bucks and FTR were among those who publicly hinted at interest on social media, fueling speculation that Kingston and Woods could land in AEW once their non compete clauses expire.

The broader list of WWE departures since WrestleMania 42 includes a mix of main roster and NXT names, reflecting a wider reshaping of the roster tied closely to creative direction and contract value.