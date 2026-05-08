Eric Bischoff Reacts To WWE Contract Changes And Calls Strategy “Genius”

Eric Bischoff has weighed in on reported changes to WWE contract terms that limit how talent can explore opportunities elsewhere, describing the structure as heavily one sided while also acknowledging the strategy behind it.

Speaking on 83 Weeks alongside attorney Mike Dawkins, Bischoff reacted to claims that newer WWE deals include extended exclusive negotiation periods and clauses giving the company first refusal after contracts expire.

“Look, this is gonna be really unpopular, but you gotta kind of admire the team that put together that construct. It’s lopsided as hell, but I kind of admire it. There’s some genius to it,” Bischoff said.

He then reflected on how non compete clauses were viewed earlier in his career, suggesting attitudes around enforcement have shifted over time.

“You know, when I first started getting involved in negotiating contracts, and you know, we had attorneys that actually negotiated and made sure that they were written correctly, and everything else. But I was involved in the, you know, the basic architect, the blueprint of the agreements, term, money, dates, that kind of thing. And, you know, I would run across the, you know, non compete issues, and the answer that I would always get from attorneys is, look, no judge is going to enforce a non compete anyway. So if somebody decides they’re going to challenge this was back then, the way the contracts were written. Back in the 90s, even my own attorneys would say, if anybody ever challenged this, we’re going to get our ass kicked. Is that not the case? I mean, just you reading. To me, the kind of blueprint for the contract of adhesion. It’s not that complicated. You know, you don’t think you have to go to law school figure that one out. It’s pretty, pretty obvious, isn’t it?” he said.

Bischoff also compared the current system to his own first deal with WWE, noting a clear difference in how contracts were structured at the time.

“There was a time, at least when I signed my first agreement with WWE, there was no 90 day rollover of my deal. Unless I breached the contract, I was there for the term, which I think was two years initially. So I wonder when that 90 day rollover started really becoming common?” Bischoff said.

He went on to discuss how misunderstandings around contract language can lead to frustration among talent once they fully grasp the terms they agreed to.

“I think that’s where a lot of this starts. Some talent, unfortunately, become well acquainted with that 90 day language and the implications that come with it. And there’s a resentment, there’s a disappointment, there’s an anger. It’s their fault 90% of the time, but it still hurts. And then that carries over to social media and the chatter, and that’s where the narrative picks up a good portion of it,” he said.

During the discussion, Bischoff also praised Tony Khan for stepping in to support Rebel following her ALS diagnosis, while contrasting that decision with how publicly traded companies operate.

“Good on Tony. That being said, you’ve got a publicly held company, you’ve got management that has a fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders, and you’ve got a multi billionaire not necessarily focused on the bottom line. It’s not a business decision, it’s a personal decision, and it’s one that only somebody who’s not responsible to the bottom line can afford to make,” Bischoff said.