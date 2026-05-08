WWE SmackDown London Taping Set To Clash With England World Cup Match

WWE’s upcoming UK tour has hit an unexpected scheduling clash that could leave fans torn.

The company recently confirmed a SmackDown taping at the The O2 Arena on Tuesday, June 23, with Raw set to take place in the same venue the night before. On paper, running back to back shows in the same arena is a logical move from a production and travel standpoint.



However, the timing presents a major dilemma. The SmackDown taping is expected to run from around 7pm through to roughly 9pm or shortly after, which puts it directly against a huge fixture in the FIFA World Cup. England are scheduled to face Ghana in a group stage match kicking off at 9pm BST.

That overlap means many fans may have to choose between attending SmackDown live or watching England in one of their most important matches of the tournament. Given the scale of international football in Europe, especially when England are considered among the stronger contenders alongside Spain and France, that is no small conflict.

This particular match is England’s second group game under Thomas Tuchel, and regardless of their result in the opener against Croatia, it is expected to be a pivotal moment in their campaign. For many supporters, missing it simply will not be an option.

Had the show landed opposite a less significant fixture, the situation might be very different. Instead, WWE finds itself competing with one of the most watched sporting events in the world.

While ticket sales could still be strong, the clash is likely to impact last minute decisions, particularly for families and casual fans who typically attend live TV tapings. Even with it being a weekday, major England matches tend to bring the country to a standstill, and World Cup fever is hard to ignore despite the long wait since England’s last triumph in 1966.

WWE continues its UK swing the following night with a live event in Sheffield, with presale tickets opening May 12 and general sale beginning May 14 at 10am BST.