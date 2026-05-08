Matt Hardy Reveals Major Details On Dark Side Of The Ring Season Seven Premiere

Matt Hardy has shared new insight into what fans can expect from the upcoming return of Dark Side of the Ring, including a major spotlight on TNA Wrestling and Jeff Jarrett.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that the seventh season will premiere on July 7 on Vice TV, kicking off with a three-part documentary centered around Jeff Jarrett and the history of TNA Wrestling.

Hardy explained that the project leans heavily into a redemption narrative, touching on Jarrett’s personal hardships, including the loss of his first wife Jill and longtime friend and tag partner Owen Hart, along with his battle with addiction.

“In speaking with Jeff Jarrett, had a great conversation with him a couple months ago, and he told me they were talking about doing this, and they’re doing a Dark Side of the Ring, which is kind of a redemption story, which is very cool,” Hardy said.

Hardy also revealed that both he and his brother Jeff Hardy took part in extensive interviews while in Las Vegas, reflecting on their earliest experiences with Jarrett and their time working alongside him.

“We were sold on it. While we were out in Vegas, Jeff and I both did very long-form interviews talking about everything from the very beginning. When we first met Jeff Jarrett, interacting with him, him and Owen asking if they could put the Tag Team titles on us when we were wearing tights back in the day with hope and faith and plaids, just for a few weeks to kind of build us and make us. Go into everything that Jeff Jarrett has been through, losing his friend Owen, losing his first wife, how his life has been.”

In addition to Jarrett’s journey, Hardy noted that the documentary also highlights the current state of TNA, suggesting a more positive outlook for the promotion today.

“Even up to that with TNA, whenever we left, whenever we returned to WrestleMania 33, WWE, just the whole to-do. And it felt great to be a part of something that did feel like a redemption story,” Hardy said. “Because not only did we talk about how Jeff Jarrett came out the other end in a much better place and how he has gained everyone’s respect from what he has done, we talked about the condition of TNA right now, how it is in a good place and it is actually thriving on AMC.”

Hardy added that the episode could feature the most star power the series has seen, noting that both he and Jarrett were interviewed for more than two hours each.

The first two parts of the documentary will air on July 7, with the final installment scheduled for the following week.

Season seven of Dark Side of the Ring will also explore a range of notable figures and moments from wrestling history, including:

• Paul Orndorff

• Big Boss Man

• Missy Hyatt

• Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher and their infamous 2005 IWA-MS match

• Zach Gowen

• Rick Wilson, remembered for his short-lived run as an Ultimate Warrior-inspired character