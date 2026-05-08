Update On Danhausen’s Potential Partner For WWE Backlash

Speculation is swirling over the identity of Danhausen’s mystery partner heading into WWE Backlash.

Danhausen is set to team with an unknown ally against Kit Wilson and The Miz at Saturday’s premium live event in Tampa, and a new name is now being discussed behind the scenes.

According to Bryan Alvarez, there is growing speculation that music star Jelly Roll could be revealed as the partner. While Alvarez stressed he has not confirmed the report, he noted that the idea is gaining traction.

“I can’t confirm this but I am hearing speculation that the mystery partner for Danhausen is, in fact, Jelly Roll, which would make a LOT more sense than an unadvertised PLE appearance by CM Punk.”

Plans involving Jelly Roll had reportedly been discussed previously. At one point, the idea was for him to team with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash in a tag bout against Randy Orton and Pat McAfee. Those plans were scrapped after Rhodes went over Orton at WrestleMania 42, and Orton has not appeared on WWE programming since amid reports he was dealing with an issue.

As it stands, betting odds still point to CM Punk as the frontrunner to be revealed, with Joe Hendry, Mr. Iguana, and Jelly Roll all trailing behind.