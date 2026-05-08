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WWE Announces Jacob Fatu Segment And New Match For Tonight’s SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2026
WWE Announces Jacob Fatu Segment And New Match For Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has confirmed two more items for tonight’s SmackDown, which airs from Jacksonville, Florida, just one night before Backlash.

The show will open with Jacob Fatu, who is heading into a major World Heavyweight Championship clash against Roman Reigns at Backlash. Their all-Bloodline showdown has grown more intense in recent weeks, with Fatu getting the better of Reigns on Raw by driving The OTC through a table with the Tongan Death Grip.

WWE.com wrote:

“On Monday, Jacob Fatu took out World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for the second week in a row, smashing The OTC through a table with the devastating Tongan Death Grip.
Just three days prior on last week’s SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf ruthlessly attacked Solo Sikoa and slammed Talla Tonga through the announce table.
Fatu is set to kick off SmackDown on Friday, one night before he challenges Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash. Find out what bedlam will be unleashed at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.”

Another match has also been added, as Damian Priest will go one on one with Talla Tonga. The bout follows last week’s post match attack, where Tonga targeted Priest, R Truth, Nathan Frazer, and Axiom after Priest and Truth retained the WWE Tag Team Championships against Fraxiom.

Talla Tonga and Solo Sikoa later made it clear that they were declaring war on Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns, and The Usos, adding another layer of tension to tonight’s broadcast.

The updated WWE SmackDown lineup for Friday, May 8 includes:

Gunther addresses his attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

United States Champion Trick Williams hosts a funeral for the Gingerbread Man ahead of his title defense against Sami Zayn at Backlash

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence

Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Kiana James

Damian Priest vs. Talla Tonga

Jacob Fatu kicks off SmackDown


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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