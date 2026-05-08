Shawn Michaels Confirms Daughter Was Conceived During Stephanie McMahon And Triple H Wedding

During a recent episode of What’s Your Story, Stephanie McMahon and Shawn Michaels shared a humorous and slightly awkward moment while discussing the Peacock documentary The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels.

While talking about his family appearing in the documentary, Michaels mentioned his daughter by her nickname before Stephanie jumped in with a surprising remark.

“Who was conceived at my wedding [to Triple H in 2003], just saying.”

Stephanie then revealed how the comment landed at home, adding, “My daughter told me that that’s a gross thing to say. And I’m like, why?”

Michaels confirmed the story, acknowledging that their kids are well aware of it and not exactly thrilled.

“Well, our kids, they know it all, and yeah, it grosses them out too. But yeah, she was. First time in a long time, Rebecca and I got to get away.”

Stephanie wrapped up the exchange with a playful response.

“You made the most of it.”

The lighthearted back and forth offered a rare glimpse into the personal friendship between the two WWE figures, mixing humor with a bit of family oversharing.